 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump endorses Tennessee Gov. Lee in 2022 reelection bid
0 Comments
AP

Trump endorses Tennessee Gov. Lee in 2022 reelection bid

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in his 2022 reelection campaign.

Lee tweeted out the endorsement Friday released by Trump's political action committee.

“Governor Bill Lee is an outsider who led the Great State of Tennessee through difficult times, without compromising his Conservative Values,” the statement said. “Tennesseans enjoy more freedom than ever before. He fully supports Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, the Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets. Re-electing Bill Lee means putting America first. Bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Some conservatives in the state have criticized Lee recently, especially over COVID-19, but he remains popular statewide, The Tennessean reported.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tennessean.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+29
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
National Politics

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a robust vote after weeks of fits and starts, the Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan for states coast to coast on Tuesday, as a rare coalition of Democrats and Republicans joined together to overcome skeptics and deliver a cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

+22
Hurry up and wait in the Senate on infrastructure
National Politics

Hurry up and wait in the Senate on infrastructure

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle, but the action soon stalled out as a few Republican opponents refused to speed up approval of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News