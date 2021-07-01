Trump-era law on surprise medical bills advances under Biden

“It's about getting good health care at a good price for all Americans — it's a bipartisan effort,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, whose department is working on the issue with Treasury, Labor and the federal government's personnel agency. “You will no longer be stuck in the middle of a payments dispute because you were blindsided by a charge you weren't expecting.”

Consumer advocates, insurers and medical and hospital associations are poring over the complicated fine print of the Biden administration's 400-page rule. Arcane definitions pertaining to such issues as payment levels can translate to millions of dollars of economic impact. Also under the rule, insurers and health care providers would have to notify patients about their new protections.

“They are clearly pulling out the stops to get this implemented in a timely manner,” said Karen Pollitz, a health insurance expert with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. “We know this has been a problem that people put at the top of their list of worries.”

Pollitz said it could take until well into next year to see how the new system works in real life. Currently millions of surprise bills are sent every year. “Even if 90% of them are handled perfectly the first year, you could still have hundreds of thousands that go through to the patient,” she said.