Trump gives endorsement in Arizona secretary of state race

Finchem has said he was in the area to speak at a permitted rally, remained 500 yards (457 meters) away and didn't know the Capitol had been breached until hours later.

Trump is singularly popular in the GOP, and his endorsement carries considerable weight in a Republican primary.

Finchem faces two other lawmakers in the Republican primary, state Rep. Shawnna Bolick and Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

Bolick introduced legislation that would allow the Legislature in future presidential elections to disregard voters and choose its own electors to represent Arizona in the Electoral College. Her bill was blocked by the Republican speaker and went nowhere, but nonetheless received national attention as an example of anti-democratic moves by elements of the GOP.

Ugenti-Rita has been one of the Arizona GOP's most active proponents of legislation imposing new restrictions on voting, drawing stiff opposition from Democrats who say her measures would disenfranchise people of color. She was booed at a Trump rally in Phoenix in July, and hours later came against the Senate's Maricopa County election review, which she said has been "botched."

After Trump endorsed Finchem, Ugenti-Rita said she's the only Republican who can win the general election.

“If we want to put a Republican in the Secretary of State's office, who can restore confidence and integrity in our elections and prevent fraud the choice is clear,” she wrote on Facebook.

