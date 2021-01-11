Trump hits Cuba with new terrorism sanctions in waning days

Cuba has had a long-standing alliance with Maduro, although it has long denied it has 20,000 troops and intelligence agents in Venezuela and says it has not carried out any security operations. Cuban officials, however, have said they have the right to carry out broad military and intelligence cooperation that they deem as legitimate.

The relationship between the two countries has grown strong in the past two decades, with Venezuela sending Cuba oil shipments worth billions of dollars and receiving tens of thousands of employees, including medical workers.

In May 2020, the State Department added Cuba to a list of countries that do not cooperate with U.S. counter-terrorism programs.

In making that determination, the department said several leaders of the National Liberation Army, a Colombian rebel group designated a terrorist organization, remained on the island despite Colombia's repeated request they be extradited to answer for the 2019 car bombing of a police academy in Bogota that killed 22 people.

Cuba has rejected such requests, saying that turning over the leaders would violate protocols agreed to by Colombia's government for peace efforts that were broken off after the deadly bombing.