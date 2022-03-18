 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trump holding Detroit-area rally for candidates April 2

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump announced Friday he plans to hold a rally in suburban Detroit April 2 to support candidates he has endorsed in Michigan’s elections this year.

Trump will headline a rally in at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Macomb County’s Washington Township at 7 p.m.

Trump is backing Matthew DePerno in the race for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Both are in competitive races for GOP nominations on April 23 when Republican delegates will endorse nominees at a state convention in Grand Rapids.

The rally includes entertainment beginning at 2 p.m., followed by other speakers beginning at 4 p.m. and Trump’s remarks around 7 p.m.

General admission tickets for the event are available on the donaldjtrump.com website.

The event will mark Trump's first visit to Michigan since the night before the November 2020 presidential election.

