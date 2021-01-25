 Skip to main content
Trump impeachment case handed off to Senate after formal procession across Capitol
Trump impeachment case handed off to Senate after formal procession across Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump impeachment case handed off to Senate after formal procession across Capitol.

Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned former chief strategist Steve Bannon in the final hours of his White House term as part of a flurry of clemency action that benefited more than 140 people, including rap performers, ex-members of Congress and other allies of him and his family.

