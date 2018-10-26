Try 1 month for 99¢

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale is on an eight-city campaign tour through western Montana with the president’s eldest son.

The tour launched Friday morning in Bozeman. It’s Donald Trump Jr.’s third trip to the state in support of Rosendale’s campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Trump is traveling with his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

After Bozeman, they planned to hold rallies in Butte, Helena and Great Falls.

On Saturday, they are traveling to Kalispell, Ronan, Missoula and Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Tester launched his own campaign tour Friday with a rally in Billings. He also planned stops Friday in Bozeman and Butte.

On Saturday, Tester will be in Great Falls to speak to the Montana Farmers Union and for a rally with Democratic U.S. House candidate Kathleen Williams.

