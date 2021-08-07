Trump-linked Georgia lawmaker to run for lieutenant governor

Jones was one of a group of state senators who called on Kemp to call a special session to consider overturning Georgia's presidential election results and who signed a court brief supporting a failed lawsuit by Texas officials challenging election results in Georgia and other states. Jones also mounted an unsuccessful challenge to Miller for president pro tem. Those two actions led Miller and other Senate Republican leaders to strip Jones of his committee chair position.

Jones has worn his demotion as a badge of honor. He spoke Saturday at a Republican rally in Rome, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, winning applause when he said he was “punished” for his advocacy for Trump.

He also called Saturday for reducing the state’s income tax, increasing funding for police, likening himself to Trump by saying, “I think we have a real swamp in Georgia.”

Jones earlier appeared at an “Election Integrity Town Hall,” with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene where organizers handed out “Trump Won” signs to attendees.