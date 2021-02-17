Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans' path to power

Meanwhile, Trump broke his monthlong media blackout Wednesday.

He called into Fox News to commemorate Rush Limbaugh shortly after the conservative commentator's death was announced and repeated what Democrats have labeled his “big lie”: his insistence that he won the 2020 election, even though he lost to Biden by millions of votes.

Dozens of judges, local election officials and even his own administration have said there was no evidence of mass voter fraud, but that hasn’t stopped Trump from saying there was, even after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building that left five dead.

“Well, Rush thought we won. And so do I, by the way. I think we won substantially,” Trump told Fox.

He did not call out McConnell by name, but he acknowledged critics within his own party: “We don’t have the same support at certain levels of the Republican system."

Meanwhile, Law sought to downplay Trump's grip on the Republican Party. He noted that Trump's approval rating among Republican voters, at close to 80%, stands at a similar mark to former President George W. Bush following the Iraq War and the 2007 financial meltdown.

The focus on the next election cannot be Trump, he said.