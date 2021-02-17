Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans' path to power

Roughly 120 anti-Trump Republicans, including current and former officeholders, secretly convened earlier in the month to contemplate the future of the GOP. A plurality, or 40%, supported the idea of creating a new party, according to an internal survey provided by one of the meeting's organizers, former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin.

“There's a lot of energy out there for something new," McMullin said, while encouraging Trump to follow through with his threats of creating a Patriot Party. “Frankly, I would welcome him to start a new party and take his most loyal supporters with him. I think that would be a wonderful thing for the party and the country.”

Trump’s plans for the future are still coming together in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He has been banned from Facebook and Twitter for inciting violence, but on Wednesday, he broke his monthlong silence, giving his first interviews since leaving the White House after the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

On Newsmax, Trump said his team was still exploring its options for returning to social media and “negotiating with a number of people,” while still keeping the option of building his own platform on the table.