Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump’s defense at his second impeachment trial did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election. —

In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said: “The American people just spoke, and they just changed administrations.” He added that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one, and they just did.”

The comments by Castor, a former county prosecutor in Pennsylvania, were a surprising contrast to Trump's defiance. The former president repeatedly disputed the results of the election, falsely claiming he won in a “landslide.” And he kept up the baseless claims through the end of his presidency, including during a speech at a rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which set in motion his trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection.

“We will stop the steal," he said at the rally. “Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election.”