 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did
View Comments
AP

Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Trump never conceded he lost, but his impeachment lawyer did

The Capitol is seen behind reinforced barricades as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the Senate in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the lawyers heading former President Donald Trump’s defense at his second impeachment trial did what Trump himself has not: conceded Joe Biden won the presidential election. —

In opening remarks Tuesday, lawyer Bruce Castor said: “The American people just spoke, and they just changed administrations.” He added that Americans are "smart enough to pick a new administration if they don’t like the old one, and they just did.”

The comments by Castor, a former county prosecutor in Pennsylvania, were a surprising contrast to Trump's defiance. The former president repeatedly disputed the results of the election, falsely claiming he won in a “landslide.” And he kept up the baseless claims through the end of his presidency, including during a speech at a rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, which set in motion his trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection.

“We will stop the steal," he said at the rally. “Today I will lay out just some of the evidence proving that we won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election.”

There was no widespread fraud in the election, as has been confirmed by election officials across the country and former Attorney General William Barr. Dozens of legal challenges to the election put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed.

After the riot stunned the country, Trump acknowledged that a transition of power would occur. In a statement tweeted Jan. 7 by his social media director, Dan Scavino, he said: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on Jan. 20.”

Trump watched Tuesday's proceedings from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, where he was furious about his lawyers’ performance. According to a person familiar with his thinking, Trump was impressed with a video compilation of the riot that Democrats showed in their opening presentation and thought his team looked shoddy in comparison. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

In the past, including during his first impeachment trial, Trump has touted the arguments of his own lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz. But Trump's suspension from Twitter meant no real-time public review of Castor's performance or the performance of Trump's other lawyer, David Schoen, a frequent legal commentator on TV.

Dershowitz, for his part, was critical of Castor's performance generally. In a television interview on Newsmax, Dershowitz blasted Castor's winding comments.

“There is no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing. I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying,” Dershowitz said in the interview.

Castor acknowledged more than once that Trump lost the election. He argued that Trump can't be impeached after leaving office because the Constitution says the punishment for impeachment “shall not extend further than to removal from office.”

“President Trump no longer is in office. The object of the Constitution has been achieved. He was removed by the voters," Castor said.

Trump, for his part, never acknowledged his departure was the voters' will. While Vice President Mike Pence called his successor, Kamala Harris, to offer his congratulations, Trump made no similar call to Biden. He also skipped the inauguration, the first president to do so since Andrew Jackson. Trump did follow tradition and leave a personal note for Biden in the Oval Office. Biden would only tell reporters that it was “a very generous letter.”

———

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Undocumented immigrants and the COVID-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News