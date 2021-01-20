Trump OKs prison release of Detroit's disgraced former mayor

“She has worked very, very hard, not just for Kwame’s clemency but for a number of persons,” Payton said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, a Democrat and frequent Trump critic, welcomed the news of a commutation.

“Kwame Kilpatrick is a person of great talent who still has much to contribute,” Duggan said. “I know how close he is to his three sons and I could not be happier for them being together again. This is a decision President Trump got right.”

Kilpatrick’s first term as mayor was marred by accusations of misuse of city funds on personal extravagance. Nonetheless, he was reelected in 2005 and Detroit’s financial footing continued to erode during his second term.

Often wearing diamond earring studs and a wide-brimmed fedora, Kilpatrick reveled in the title of the city’s “Hip-Hop Mayor.” The image later dogged the married mayor when he found himself in a text-messaging sex scandal with his chief of staff.

Those messages led to a criminal investigation in 2007 and state charges accusing Kilpatrick of perjury, obstruction of justice and misconduct in office. He resigned as mayor in 2008 before serving more than a year in jail and state prison.