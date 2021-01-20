Trump pardons dad charged in college admissions scandal

“It is the highest calling of the criminal justice system to hold all people equally to account, regardless of wealth or privilege,” Lelling said in a emailed statement.

Zangrillo, who founded the private investment firm Dragon Global, was accused of working with the corrupt admissions consultant at the center of the scheme to fraudulently get his daughter into USC a year after she was rejected.

Authorities said Zangrillo and the admissions consultant, Rick Singer, agreed to try to get her admitted as a crew recruit. Ultimately she was not presented as a recruit, investigators said, but a senior athletics official who is also charged in the scheme placed her on a “VIP list” for transfer students and advocated on her behalf.

After his daughter got in, authorities said Zangrillo paid $50,000 to the USC women's athletics and $200,000 to Singer's sham charity.

Zangrillo denied paying any bribes. His lawyers called his payment to the university a “donation indistinguishable from the vast numbers of other donations by parents of students made to USC and apparently to other universities and colleges nationwide.”