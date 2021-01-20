Trump pardons ex-Arizona congressman in corruption case

At sentencing, Renzi’s lawyer said his client’s motives were pure when he tried to arrange a swap of land Sandlin owned that would help reduce water use in Cochise County. Renzi’s attorney had said Renzi failed to disclose a conflict of interest and that the insurance convictions came from paperwork issues that led to no losses to insurers or clients.

“I want to ask forgiveness for what I put you through,” Renzi told the judge. “I should have done more to communicate my relationship with Mr. Sandlin and done a better job managing my insurance business.”

While Renzi was sentenced to three years in prison, he was released in early 2017 after serving nearly two years.

During his congressional career, Renzi also faced scrutiny from the Federal Election Commission, which investigated allegations that he channeled prohibited corporate funds into his 2002 campaign. The FEC eventually dropped the inquiry, but Renzi paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes when settling the charges.

Renzi beat back questions about his residency and allegations on prohibited corporate funds to win re-election in 2006 amid scrutiny of the land deal. But he declined to seek re-election in 2009.

As a legislator, Renzi was credited with bringing federal dollars to his congressional district, trying to improve housing on the Navajo Reservation and helping line up grants for a genetic research center in Flagstaff.

