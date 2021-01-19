Trump pardons former strategist Steve Bannon, among 143 people awarded pardons or commutations in final hours in office

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
There's a lot that has to happen before Biden's plan — which is chock-full of measures long favored by Democrats — becomes law. Here's a closer look.
Donald and Melania Trump will leave the White House Wednesday but won't invite their incoming counterparts, Joe and Jill Biden, inside before they do.
President-elect Joe Biden may fulfill a pledge to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline permit via executive action on his first day in office, reports say.
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
- Updated
In his farewell address released Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he will pray for the success of the next administration.
President Donald Trump released a video disavowing the violent insurrection he fomented at the Capitol last week. He made no reference to becoming the first president in the nation's history to be impeached twice.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — At age 22, poet Amanda Gorman, chosen to read at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, already has a history of writing for official occasions.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
- Updated
Add Garth Brooks to the lineup of entertainers at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. He joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, among others.
Related to this topic
- Biden's to-do list: A flurry of orders and actions coming in first 11 days
- A viewer's guide to the inauguration of Joe Biden, the nation's 46th president
- Trump leaves a destructive presidential legacy
- Photos: Under tight security, inauguration preparations underway in nation's capital
- What Biden can and can't get from an evenly divided Senate