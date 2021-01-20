Trump pardons Mississippi physician convicted of bribery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of the people pardoned during Donald Trump's final hours as president is a Mississippi physician who pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in 2012.

Dr. Robert S. Corkern was the president, secretary and treasurer of Batesville Hospital Management, which handled business operations for the not-for-profit Tri-Lakes Medical Center in Batesville.

Federal court records show that in his January 2012 guilty plea, Corkern admitted that on March 28, 2007, he paid $25,000 to the Panola County administrator as a bribe for the administrator’s role in securing a $400,000 county payment to the rural hospital eight days earlier.

“Corkern had a financial interest in Tri-Lakes Medical Center and benefitted from the $400,000 transfer,” the records show.

Corkern was sentenced in November 2012 to two years’ house confinement and three years’ post-release supervision.

A White House news release said Trump's pardon of Corkern is supported by Mississippi's two Republican U.S. senators, Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith; and Republican former Gov. Phil Bryant.