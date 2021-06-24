 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event
0 Comments
AP

Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A song heard at every Donald Trump campaign rally blared at least twice at the close of a North Carolina event featuring President Joe Biden.

Biden had just finished urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and had left the stage when “You Can't Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh.

Biden had made the same point earlier Thursday when he announced that he and a group of Democratic and Republican senators had finally agreed on an infrastructure deal. His message then: compromise means no one gets everything they want.

The music blasted his point home, before someone may have realized the goof and switched to “Don't Stop Believin'” by Journey.

But the Rolling Stones hit was heard again as Biden proceeded to shake hands and smile for selfies with people along a rope line — something the famously tactile politician hadn't done since before the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News