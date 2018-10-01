Trump says he'd be a 'mess' as a drinker

President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a revamped North American free trade deal, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The new deal, reached just before a midnight deadline imposed by the U.S., will be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces the 24-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump had called a job-killing disaster. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

 Pablo Martinez Monsivais

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump jokes he'd be a "mess" if he indulged in alcoholic beverages.

Trump spoke about his drinking habits Monday at a news conference as he discussed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's comments about drinking beer in high school and college.

The president noted that he is not a drinker, saying "I can honestly say I've never had a beer in my life" and "it's one of my only good traits."

Added Trump: "Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I'd be? I'd be the world's worst."

Trump's older brother, Fred Jr., died after struggling with alcoholism. In the past, Trump has described him as a "great guy," but said he "had a problem with alcohol." Trump has said he learned from his brother.

