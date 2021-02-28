Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech

Aside from criticizing Biden, Trump is expected to use the speech to discuss the future of the Republican Party and his “America First” movement, arguing they must stick with him to keep the new voters he brought into the party energized. And he will insist the party is united — “The only division is between a handful of Washington, D.C., establishment political hacks and everybody else all over the country,” he will say — even as he seeks to punish those he has deemed insufficiently loyal, including the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney, and others who voted to impeach him.

Indeed, on Friday, Trump began his vengeance campaign, endorsing Max Miller, a former aide who is seeking to oust Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted in favor of Trump's impeachment.

While he no longer has his social media megaphone after being barred from Twitter and Facebook, Trump has already been inching back into public life. He called into conservative news outlets after Rush Limbaugh's death and to wish Tiger Woods well after the pro golfer was injured in a car crash. He has also issued statements, including one blasting Mitch McConnell after the Senate Republican leader excoriated Trump for inciting the Capitol riot. McConnell has since said he would “absolutely” support Trump if he were the GOP nominee in 2024.