Trump slams Georgia lawmaker for not fighting voting results

“The work I have done and the message that I have broadcast over the years will be judged by the people of Georgia," Miller told WDUN-AM on Thursday. "And I believe the people of Georgia will respond appropriately.”

Miller noted that he presided over the Senate during part of the election law debate, when Duncan retreated to his office.

“I presided when others would not preside. I stepped up," Miller said during the radio interview. “I intend to stand in the gap and run my own race and not worry about others.”

The other Republicans in the race are Jeanne Seaver of Savannah and Mack McGregor of Lafayette.

Jones, of Jackson, was stripped of his committee chair post in January after calling for a special session to consider action to overturn Biden's victory. Unlike Miller, Jones also signed a court brief supporting a failed lawsuit by Texas officials challenging election results in Georgia and other states.

Jones' demotion may have had more to do with the internal politics of the Senate after he lost a leadership challenge to Miller, but he has worn his demotion as a badge of honor for supporting Trump.