Trump stresses support of Brooks, takes jab at Britt, Shelby

MONTGOMERY, AL. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump repeated his support of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate, and took a jab at Brooks’ well-funded rival Katie Britt.

Britt said Saturday that it’s a sign of her campaign’s momentum and fired back that she didn’t need anyone to fight her battles.

Trump in a statement reiterated his support for Brooks and took jabs at senators, including U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff but left to lead an influential business group.

Trump, in a statement, said Britt, is “not what Alabama wants.”

“I see that the RINO Senator from Alabama, close friend of Old Crow Mitch McConnell, Richard Shelby, is pushing hard to have his ‘assistant’ fight the great Mo Brooks for his Senate seat,” Trump wrote in a statement, using the expression for “Republican in name only.”

Britt posted a video Saturday that didn’t mention Trump by name but said she was responding to a statement put out about her candidacy.