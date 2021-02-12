Trump team wraps up defense, says case is witch hunt

The defense attorneys for Donald Trump wrapped up their presentation in the former president’s impeachment trial.
Lawyers argued for three hours Friday that Trump didn’t incite the Jan. 6 rally crowd to riot at the U.S. Capitol and that his words were merely figures of speech. They say the case against Trump was a political witch hunt by Democrats and was not valid because he is no longer in office.
Their truncated defense barely used the full time allotted, 16 hours over two days. Many senators' minds appear already made up.
Lawyers for Trump defended him by accusing Democrats of waging a campaign of "hatred" against the former president and manipulating his words in the lead-up to the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol. Their presentation included a blizzard of their own selectively edited fiery comments from Democrats.
The Trump legal team characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated "witch hunt" — an outgrowth, they said, of years of efforts to drive him from office — and they sought to reduce the case to Trump's use of a single word, "fight," in a speech preceding the Jan. 6 riot. They played dozens of clips showing Democrats, some of them senators now serving as jurors, using the same word to energize supporters in speeches railing against Trump.
"You didn't do anything wrong" in using the word, Trump attorney David Schoen told the senators. "But, please, stop the hypocrisy."
The Trump defense team left out that what Trump was doing in telling his supporters to "fight like hell" was to undermine a national election after every state had verified its results, after the Electoral College had affirmed them and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies had been rejected in court. Instead, they contended, he was telling the crowd to support primary challenges against his adversaries and to press for sweeping election reform — something he was entitled to do.
The case is speeding toward a conclusion and near-certain acquittal, perhaps as soon as Saturday. The defense arguments and the quick pivot to the Democrats' own words deflected from the central question of the trial — whether Trump incited the assault on the Capitol — and instead aimed to place impeachment managers and Trump adversaries on the defensive.
After a two-day effort by Democrats to sync up Trump's words to the violence that followed, including through raw and emotive video footage, defense lawyers suggested that Democrats have typically engaged in the same overheated rhetoric as Trump.
But in trying to draw that equivalency, the defenders minimized Trump's monthslong, efforts to undermine the election results and his urging of followers to do the same. Democrats say that long campaign, rooted in a "big lie," laid the groundwork for the mob that assembled outside the Capitol and stormed inside. Five people died.
Without Trump, who in a speech at a rally preceding the violence told supporters to "fight like hell," the violence would never have happened, Democrats say.
"And so they came, draped in Trump's flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon," Rep. Madeleine Dean, one of the impeachment managers, said Thursday as she choked back emotion."
On Friday, as defense lawyers repeated their own videos over and over, some Democrats chuckled and whispered among themselves as almost all of their faces flashed on the screen. Some passed notes. Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal threw up his hands, apparently amused, when his face came on the screen. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar rolled her eyes. Most Republicans watched intently.
During a break, some joked about the videos and others said they were a distraction or a "false equivalence" with Trump's behavior.
"Well we heard the word 'fight' a lot," said Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett said it felt like the lawyers were "erecting straw men to then take them down rather than deal with the facts."
"Show me any time that the result was that one of our supporters pulled someone out of the crowd, and then we said, 'That's great, good for you,'" said Delaware Sen. Chris Coons.
Trump's defenders told senators that Trump was entitled to dispute the 2020 election results and that his doing so did not amount to inciting the violence. They sought to turn the tables on prosecutors by likening the Democrats' questioning of the legitimacy of Trump's 2016 win to his challenge of his election loss. When Trump implored supporters to "fight like hell" on Jan. 6, he was speaking figuratively, they said.
The defense team did not dispute the horror of the violence, painstakingly reconstructed by impeachment managers earlier in the week, but said it had been carried out by people who had "hijacked" for their own purposes what was supposed to be a peaceful event and had planned violence before Trump had spoken.
"You can't incite what was going to happen," he said.