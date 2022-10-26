 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Trump to rally in Sioux City ahead of Nov. 8 as he teases 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The event, set for 7 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa's conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.

Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump's future.

“In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said in Robstown, Texas, on Oct. 22.

The plans were confirmed by aides familiar with Trump's plans, but who were granted anonymity because they did not have permission to speak publicly ahead of an official announcement.

Republican candidates in Iowa don't appear to need much of a boost from Trump.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has swamped her Democratic challenger in fundraising and leads comfortably in polls, is heavily favored to win her second full term. Though seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley appears to be facing his most serious challenge for reelection, the 89-year-old still leads in a race where national Democrats have spent no money advertising on behalf of retired Admiral Michael Franken.

It would be Trump's second trip to Iowa since the 2020 election, coming a year after he drew thousands to the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines. It also comes as other would-be 2024 Republican contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump administration appointees Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, have visited the state on behalf of Iowa Republicans in recent weeks.

In late September, Pompeo, the former Secretary of State and CIA Director, headlined the annual Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner. When asked about a potential run in 2024, he said "So the decision about what I'll do next, the place I'll find myself whether that's helping someone run for president or putting myself forward as a candidate, will depend on my judgment about the most effective way to deliver what the American people deserve."

After a June 30 event in Sioux Center hosted by Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull), Haley, a former U.N. Ambassador and governor of South Carolina, similarly hedged when asked about what 2024 had in store for her.

"If it looks like there's a place for me...I'll put 100% in," Haley said.

Trump's last rally in Sioux City came just days before the 2016 election when he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. 

"This is your last chance to make our country truly, truly great again," Trump told the crowd of more than 4,500 people gathered at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The Sioux City Journal's Jared McNett contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

