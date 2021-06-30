Trump uses trip to border to assail Biden on immigration

Trump last visited the border on Jan. 12, just before leaving office, in an attempt to burnish his legacy after his loss.

While Republicans lost the White House and control of both chambers of Congress in 2020, South Texas was seen as a bright spot for the party, which made surprise gains among Hispanic voters, including in the Rio Grande Valley, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold.

Trump has ramped up his public appearances in recent weeks, holding his first rally since leaving the White House over the weekend in Ohio. He's planning another over the July Fourth weekend in Florida, which aides say will proceed despite reports that DeSantis had asked him to postpone as rescue workers search for signs of life after the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside.