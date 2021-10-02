Trump wants court to force Twitter to reinstate his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge to restore his Twitter account, according to a court document filed Friday.
"Defendant exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate," Trump's attorneys write about Twitter.
Trump's lawyers allege Democrats in Congress and the Biden administration have pressured the social media company to keep Trump's account banned, following his comments about unfounded election fraud and in an effort to combat COVID-19 misinformation.
His attorneys also point out that though he was permanently suspended from Twitter on Jan. 8, before the end of his presidency, for encouraging violence after the Capitol insurrection, Twitter has allowed the Taliban's state in Afghanistan to maintain an account.
Trump sued Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey in July. Trump's team has argued his speech is being unfairly censored.
Trump's team months ago told the court it would seek an injunction against Twitter for the immediate reinstatement of his account. But lawyers had not made the filing until now that could prompt quicker action by the judge, Robert Scola, Jr. of the federal court in Miami.
DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 has been dismissed.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Democratic governor is balancing competing pressures from environmental activists and the fossil fuel industry as she seeks reelection in 2022 in a major region for oil production.