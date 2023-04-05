NEW YORK — When Donald Trump stepped into a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon, his usual bravado was replaced with palpable anger and notable silence as the former president was reduced to a criminal defendant in custody.

By the time he returned to his Mar-a-Lago club hours later, he was ready to unleash.

"The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," the first former president to be indicted told a crowd of hundreds of loyal supporters.

Trump made an unlikely transformation from reality television star to U.S. president by tapping into the grievance of Republican voters disillusioned with the political establishment. Trump and his White House campaign hope his indictment will serve as a rallying cry that will galvanize the same voters. Already, he raised millions of dollars off the news.

It's an approach that will test Trump's "all publicity is good publicity" adage as his decadeslong history of bending the world to his will collides with legal reality.

Trump, the early front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, now faces the unprecedented prospect of mounting another campaign for the White House while simultaneously on trial for charges stemming from hush money payments to women during his 2016 campaign. He remains under investigation in Georgia and Washington, raising the prospect of multiple trials in several jurisdictions, all unfolding as Republicans begin voting on their next nominee.

Meanwhile, rivals for the Republican presidential nomination are struggling to emerge from his ever-growing shadow, even as the proceedings raise serious questions about Trump's viability in a general election.

"A lot of times you have a candidate who's in trouble, you create a diversion," Trump campaign pollster John McLaughlin said. "They're indicting Trump, Trump consumes all the headlines and media coverage."

Trump seized the PR and fundraising opportunity, blasting out his itinerary and narrating a play-by-play on social media.

"Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!" he wrote on Truth Social as his motorcade headed toward the courthouse.

His campaign further hyped the appearance in fundraising solicitations. "My last email before my arrest," one read.

His campaign advertised a "NEW ITEM" to donors: A T-shirt featuring a doctored black-and-white "mug shot" of Trump, complete with an exaggerated height chart and the words "NOT GUILTY."

In reality, Trump was not subjected to a mug shot Tuesday as he faced 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump appeared unmistakably livid as he left Trump Tower on Tuesday afternoon. He was stone-faced and silent as he entered the lower Manhattan courtroom alone, pushing the door open himself.

"What do you expect his reaction was?" Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said outside the courthouse immediately following the appearance. "He's frustrated, he's upset. But I'll tell you what: He's motivated. And it's not going to stop him. It's not going to slow him down."

Before the proceeding, Trump declined to speak to reporters.

"He is angry," Barbara Res, a former vice president of the Trump Organization, said of Trump after watching the proceedings. "He has a look on his face and I've seen that look. That look is, 'I'm going to kill you.'"

"He is angry. He is frustrated, but he is dedicated to defeating this," said U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, who appeared at a pro-Trump rally in New York across the street from the courthouse and joined the former president Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago.

At the courthouse, he was described as resolute and calm — mad about the circumstances, but also pleased by his respectful treatment by court officers, U.S. Secret Service and staff from the District Attorney's office.

After the hearing, Trump flew back to Florida, where he delivered a grievance-filled primetime speech criticizing the prosecution and judge despite being admonished hours earlier about incendiary rhetoric. Aides assembled a crowd of hundreds of his most loyal supporters.

After his speech, Trump joined supporters at a reception on the Mar-a-Lago patio, where he mingled late into the night.

Indeed, Trump went so far as to insist the day had been a "great" one during an "emergency" prayer call after he left the courthouse.

"We're winning. We had a great day today, actually, because it turned out to be a sham," he said, according to audio.

Trump is due back in court in December, though lawyers asked that he be excused from attending because of the extraordinary security involved. Prosecutors asked the judge to set a trial for January — weeks before the first votes in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Trump's lawyers said they felt a more realistic start date would be the spring.

A CNN poll conducted after news of the indictment, but before it was unsealed, found that while 60% of U.S. adults approve of the decision to bring charges, a majority — about three quarters — believe the indictment was motivated at least in part by politics.

