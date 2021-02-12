Trump's free speech impeachment defense open to dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key element of former President Donald Trump's defense is the argument that he can't be convicted by the Senate because the Jan. 6 speech that House prosecutors say incited the attack on the Capitol is protected by the Constitution’s First Amendment.

But many legal scholars dispute that the First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech applies to impeachment proceedings at all or that it protects Trump even if it does have some bearing on his impeachment.

The First Amendment argument was part of a defense that sought to cast the impeachment as motivated by Democrats' hatred of Trump, but that also conceded he had lost the election — something the former president has never done.

The trial moved into a question-and-answer session Friday, with final arguments and a vote to follow, possibly as early as Saturday.

“There is no doubt Mr. Trump engaged in constitutionally protected speech that the House has improperly characterized as incitement of insurrection,” lawyer Michael van der Veen said Friday as Trump’s legal team argued its case in the Senate.

Trump's contention is that the Senate can't ignore the First Amendment's command that “Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech.”