Trump's grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

He balked when asked whether Trump should serve as the face of the Republican Party for the midterms, when control of the House, Senate and dozens of governorships are at stake.

“The face of the party is each individual race,” Scott said, noting that there will be hundreds of Republican candidates on midterm ballots. “The party is those people, it’s not one person, it’s not one person’s agenda."

For now, when Republicans are not aligning themselves with Trump, they're focusing much of their energy on culture wars and railing against Biden's agenda. The president, backed by narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, has already adopted a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package that was widely popular among voters. Now, he's pushing a massive infrastructure package that polls suggest could be equally popular.

Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., worries that Republicans could squander built-in advantages in their quest to win back control of Congress and expand their advantage with governorships. In recent history, the party out of the White House has almost always made significant gains in the first midterm election of a new presidency.

Democrats will lose control of Congress if Republicans flip just five seats in the House and only one in the Senate.