Trump's grip on GOP sparks fears about democratic process

But Levitsky and others warn there are several weak points in the U.S. system where a political party could simply refuse to allow its opponent to formally win a presidential election.

“I'm more concerned about this now than I was on Jan. 7,” said Edward Foley, a law professor at The Ohio State University who studies election disputes. “It seems that, over the months, the lesson has not been ‘never again,’ but how to be more effective next time.”

Still, even critics of the former president and the election paranoia he spread in his party say it's important not to blow risks out of proportion.

“This strikes me as being overblown," said Trey Grayson, a former Kentucky secretary of state and a Republican who has been sharply critical of Trump's election fraud claims.

Grayson said a comparable worry is that voting procedures have become a partisan issue like taxes and abortion, fomenting suspicion of election results. “Both sides are really amping up their rhetoric to amp up their bases," Grayson said, acknowledging that “there's clearly a lot more bad stuff going on on my side now.”