Trump's kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

It's unclear whether the loyalty many Republican voters feel toward Trump personally will transfer to candidates he backs. At a meeting last week of the Grove City Patriots, a new Republican club in the Columbus suburbs that heard from three of the candidates on the ballot Tuesday, nearly everyone was a Trump supporter. Few, however, said they cared about his endorsement.

Tim Ruzicka said that he and his wife, Julie, who co-founded the group, are “totally Trump people," but that his backing wouldn't influence their pick. “For this, no. Everybody stand on your own merit. May the best candidate win," he said.

Julie Ruzicka echoed her husband’s sentiments, saying she planned to study up on the candidates all weekend before casting her vote.

“I’m totally Trump all the way, but that’s not necessarily who I’m going to choose,” she said. “You know, Trump’s chosen bad people in the past — not his fault, but they flip once they get in there — so I’ve got to look deeper."

Mike Murray, an 80-year-old retiree, agreed that Trump’s endorsement doesn’t mean as much to him as maybe the former president would hope.