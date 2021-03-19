 Skip to main content
Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak
AP

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call informing them of the closure Friday. A receptionist at Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying that the club was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

 Greg Lovett

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further.

A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section "for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

The extent of the outbreak, what portions of the club were closed or how it was affecting the former first family weren’t immediately clear.

Trump moved to Mar-a-Lago after leaving Washington in January, and has spent the weeks since laying low, golfing, dining with friends, meeting with Republican party leaders and plotting his political future as he considers running again in 2024.

Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID last fall and has since been vaccinated against the virus. ———

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale.

