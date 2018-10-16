LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Democrat running for a congressional seat in central Arkansas has outraised the Republican incumbent he's trying to unseat over the past three months, but is trailing the GOP lawmaker in cash on hand.
Democrat Clarke Tucker on Monday reported raising more than $694,000 in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30 in his bid for the 2nd District seat covering Little Rock and seven central Arkansas counties. Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill reported raising more than $595,000 during the same period.
Hill reported having more than $1.4 million cash on hand, while Tucker reported having $230,000. Tucker reported spending more than $851,000 during the quarter, compared to $761,000 spent by Hill.
Hill was first elected to the House seat in 2014. Tucker is a state representative from Little Rock.