Tucson City Council pauses Reid Park Zoo expansion project

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — City officials in Tucson, Arizona, have agreed to halt a long-planned multimillion-dollar expansion of the Reid Park Zoo for 45 days after community members fought to protect a duck pond that would have been overrun.

The City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday after Mayor Regina Romero proposed the pause last week, calling for a compromise between the zoo and residents.

“More than 22,000 people that have requested that we take a pause, that we look at what we’re doing. I value the input of the community and I know that there’s history,” Romero said.

Tucson voters approved funding for the project in 2017 and construction is poised to start this spring, but residents have raised concerns about the loss of a cherished area in the park and whether project supporters were transparent before voters approved a sales tax increase.

“The ballot language approved by voters in 2017 was ‘to fund capital improvements, operations, and maintenance,’ and did not mention expansion,” Romero said.

The zoo was in the process of expanding for a new “Pathway to Asia” exhibit it said will help Malayan tiger conservation efforts while creating room for a reptile house and aviary.