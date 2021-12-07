 Skip to main content
AP

Tucson names Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar as new police chief

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson City Council has voted unanimously to make Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar the new chief of the city’s police department.

Kasmar, a 21-year police veteran, replaces Chris Magnus, who was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate to lead Customs and Border Protection.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said in a statement that Kasmar “has earned the respect of our Tucson community as well as fellow officers.”

Kasmar was promoted to deputy chief in 2016. He’s a graduate of the Amphi Public School District in Tucson and the University of Arizona.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

