Tulsa says network hack gained some Social Security numbers

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Hackers gained access to the Social Security numbers of more than two dozen people during a ransomware attack that forced the city of Tulsa to shut down parts of its computer network for months, officials said.

The hackers got Social Security numbers for 27 people in the cyberattack Tulsa detected May 6, Michael Dellinger, the city’s chief information officer, said Tuesday.

The city said in June that the hackers had gotten into files that included other personally identifiable information, such as names, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers, but not Social Security numbers. But further investigation revealed more.

“As you can imagine, it takes time to thoroughly analyze every file,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger said the Social Security numbers that were hacked had been included in online police reports submitted between Jan. 1, 2015, and May 6 — when the city found out about the attack.

“While normally not included on online police reports, the team identified 27 instances of Social Security numbers being put into a free form text field” that were accessed, Dellinger said.