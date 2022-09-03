 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Turkish leader Erdogan ups rhetoric on Greece amid tensions

  • Updated
  • 0
Turkey Victory Day

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials walk to the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on Victory Day, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Turkey is celebrating August 30 Victory Day, which marks the Turkish victory against Greek forces at the Battle of Dumlupinar, the crucial battle of the War of Independence in 1922 that led subsequently to the foundation of modern Turkish republic.

 Burhan Ozbilici - staff, AP

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upped his rhetoric against Greece on Saturday, threatening to “come down suddenly one night.”

Erdogan has previously used that phrase to hint at looming military operations into Syria and Iraq against Kurdish militants that Turkey deems existential threats. He made good on that threat several times.

Speaking at an aerial technology festival in Samsun where Turkey showcased the prototype of an unmanned fighter jet, Erdogan lashed out at neighboring Greece amid political and military tensions.

Turkey has accused Greece of using Russian-made S-300 missile systems in Crete to lock onto Turkish jets in August. Ankara has also said Greek F-16s harassed Turkish jets by putting them under a radar lock during a NATO mission over the eastern Mediterranean. Turkey is submitting complaints with NATO. Athens has also accused Turkey of violating its airspace.

People are also reading…

Although both NATO members, Turkey and Greece have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean Sea and disagreements over the airspace there. The friction has brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century.

Turkey claims Greece is violating international agreements by militarizing islands in the Aegean Sea.

“You occupying the islands doesn’t bind us," Erdogan said Saturday. "When the time comes, we’ll do what’s necessary. As we say, we may come down suddenly one night.”

He added: “Look at history, if you go further, the price will be heavy.”

“We have one sentence to Greece: Don’t forget Izmir," Erdogan said, in a reference to a crushing defeat of occupying Greek forces in the western city by the Turkish military in 1922.

Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held rare talks over lunch in Istanbul in March but that positive trend diminished soon after. In May, Erdogan said he would no longer speak with Mitsotakis after the Greek premier visited Washington where he pushed to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets while lobbying against Turkey’s attempts to upgrade its F-16 fleet.

Erdogan said in July that Turkey didn't have interest in war with Greece, but said the country should stop violating Turkish airspace.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany's chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” She said it was developed for different circumstances, and “that is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured or sexually assaulted. The report from the U.N. human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media. It added the weight of the world body to those conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have. China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials.

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Hundreds of migrants reach Italian shores over weekend

Italian authorities are scrambling to relieve overcrowding in shelters after scores of boats carrying migrants reached Italy's southern shores and tiny islands over the weekend. Italian media said that nearly 50 boats arrived between Friday night and Saturday. Some of the vessels launched by migrant smugglers held as few as eight passengers. Many of them were from Tunisia. Other boats reached the shores of the Italian mainland. The Italian news agency ANSA said Sunday that 92 migrants reached Puglia in a sailboat.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

The Kremlin treaded carefully Wednesday reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death, praising his prominent role in reshaping 20th-century history, but noting his “romantic” view of the West. The ambivalence was reflected in the uncertainty about funeral arrangements. An iconic central venue chosen for Saturday’s farewell ceremony has been used for state funerals since the Soviet times, but the Russian media reported that Gorbachev will not be given a state funeral. The hesitant stance was mirrored by state television broadcasts that paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests with the West.

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

A legal filing shows the Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month. Monday's filing says the department has identified "a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information." The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege. A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida. The Justice Department says in its filing it would disclose more information later this week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News