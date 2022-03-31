 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Turkish parliament approves contentious election law changes

  • 0

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament on Thursday approved electoral law amendments that critics maintain could pave the way to election fraud and aim to curtail an opposition alliance’s chances of wresting control of the house in the next elections.

Parliament endorsed the changes by a show of hands after a three-day debate. The reforms were approved by legislators from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and his nationalist allies, which have a majority in parliament.

Among other things, the reforms lower the parliamentary entry threshold from 10% to 7%, amend the way legislative seats are distributed among members of an alliance, and entrust the overseeing of challenges to election results to judges selected by lot. The changes would come into effect next year.

Opposition parties have slammed the changes as a desperate attempt by Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, which has been sliding in opinion polls, to stay in power.

“The law we are discussing amounts to electoral engineering (by Erdogan’s party) with the aim of staying in power — not with the aim of serving a democratic election or representation,” said Filiz Kerestecioglu, a lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, before the vote. Her party is not part of the opposition alliance.

People are also reading…

Hayati Yazici, a senior official from Erdogan’s party who drafted the reforms, has defended the reforms insisting that they ensure elections better reflect the “will of the people.”

The main opposition Republican People’s Party has vowed to challenge some of the changes at Turkey’s highest court.

The changes to the way legislative seats are distributed in each electoral district are likely to put smaller parties at a disadvantage and make it pointless for them to join the opposition alliance. Whereas previously parliamentary seats were distributed according to the total votes mustered by an alliance, with the changes, the seats will be allocated according to the votes that each party receives.

Critics say the move aims to deter two small conservative parties that broke away Erdogan’s ruling party from joining the opposition alliance.

Under the new measures, challenges to vote counts would be overseen by judges selected in a draw instead of the top-ranking judge in a district. Critics claim the move would make it more likely for judges that were appointed by the ruling party in recent years — and allegedly loyal to the party — to oversee appeals cases.

The opposition has welcomed the lowering of the minimum percentage of votes required to be represented in parliament. However, they say the move is aimed at saving the Nationalist Movement Party, which is allied with Erdogan’s party and is trailing in opinion polls. The threshold would remain among the highest in Europe.

They also maintain that due to a technicality in the reforms, Erdogan as president would be exempt from some campaign restrictions which would cast a shadow on the fairness of the vote — a charge the ruling party denies.

The election reforms were introduced a month after the leaders of six opposition parties came together and pledged a return to a parliamentary system if they win the next elections. They vowed to dismantle the executive presidential system ushered in by Erdogan that critics say amounts to a one-man rule.

Polls indicate that the ruling party-led alliance is losing support amid an economic downturn and surging inflation that has left many struggling to address basic needs.

The changes would come into effect in time for presidential and parliamentary elections slated for June 2023. The current election laws would apply if early elections are called.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Two men who Googled 'is it illegal to go into the Capitol' were charged in Capitol riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News