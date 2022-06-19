Turnout down for South Carolina's 2022 primaries

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.