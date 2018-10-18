ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is seeing a surge in early voting and the state's top elections official expects the numbers to keep climbing as more voting locations are opened around the state this weekend.
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Thursday some of the largest turnout is being reported in Dona Ana County, where more than 6,500 residents had cast ballots as of Wednesday, the majority of them registered Democrats.
Toulouse Oliver says the race for an open congressional seat that covers much of southern New Mexico is helping to drive turnout.
Toulouse Oliver was in Albuquerque to provide a panel of state lawmakers an update on election matters, including priorities for the next legislative session. Part of the debate is expected to center on opening New Mexico's closed primary system.