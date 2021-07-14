 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuscaloosa leaders launch new podcast for City Hall talk
0 Comments
AP

Tuscaloosa leaders launch new podcast for City Hall talk

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa city leaders are launching a new podcast aimed at offering an inside look into local government.

The inaugural edition of “Tuscaloosa Talk” began Monday, The Tuscaloosa News reported. It featured Mayor Walt Maddox interviewing Council President Kip Tyner.

The episode was recorded May 19 at Wright’s Restaurant and touched on a number of topics. Among them: the April 27, 2011, tornado, which destroyed Tyner’s home and the offices of an exterminating company that his family has owned for more than 60 years.

Also part of the discussion was why Tyner supported naming the city’s newest high school after legendary University of Alabama head coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.

Each episode of “Tuscaloosa Talk” will be hosted by Maddox and rolled out bi-weekly. They’re available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tuscaloosa News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Utah drops thousands of fish by planes to restock lake population

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
National Politics

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

  • Updated

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules.

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president
National Politics

Hunter Biden paintings pose ethical challenge for president

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has established an arrangement that would allow President Joe Biden’s son Hunter to sell his artwork for tens of thousands of dollars without knowing the identity of the purchaser, an agreement established in attempt to avoid any potential ethical concerns surrounding his sales.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

+7
Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T
National Politics

Sanders, Biden meet as infrastructure bill swells past $3.5T

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Emerging from a private meeting at the White House, Sen. Bernie Sanders said Monday that he and President Joe Biden are on the same page as Democrats draft a “transformative” infrastructure package unleashing more than $3.5 trillion in domestic investments on par with the New Deal of the 1930s.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News