 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tuskegee Airman, police officer honored with street names

  • 0

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Two streets in a Louisiana city will be named after two notable hometown figures: a Tuskegee Airman and the first Black female police officers.

The Mandeville City Council voted recently to rename streets for the airman, Samuel Sams Jr., and for law officer Beverly Fulton Watson, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Avenue A will now be known as Corporal Samuel Sams Drive, after the World War II veteran who served with the famed 99th Fighter Squadron.

Avenue D will be renamed Officer Beverly Watson Way to honor the 20-year police veteran who retired in 2007.

Sams died in 2017. His widow, Marian Sams, was at the council meeting and said afterward she was glad her husband had lived long enough to be publicly recognized.

“I’m sure he would have been really happy and smiling,” Sams said.

People are also reading…

Watson, who has health issues, did not attend the council meeting. But council member Jill McGuire, whose district includes Old Mandeville and who sponsored both ordinances, said Watson’s sister suggested naming Avenue D, where the retired officer lives, in her honor.

City officials plan to hold public dedication ceremonies when the new signs go up.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times-Picayune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania's campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation's premier contests.

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

Families separated at border now fear extortion attempts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the 30-year-old Honduran woman, the worst seemed to be over. She’s been reunited with her son who, as a 6-year-old, was separated from her under the Trump administration. She’s working construction in North Carolina. And attorneys were negotiating a payment for families like hers that endured separations.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Raw video - Police investigate 17th Street stabbing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News