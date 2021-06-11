Two Algerian opposition figures arrested ahead of elections

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A politician and a journalist who are prominent opposition figures in Algeria have been arrested days ahead of the country's parliamentary election, according to a group of lawyers defending jailed activists of the pro-democracy movement.

The National Committee for the Liberation of the Detained said politician Karim Tabbou was arrested Thursday night at his home in the southwestern suburbs of Algiers.

Tabbou is a very popular activist with the pro-democracy Hirak movement. He previously was imprisoned from September 2019 to July 2020, and spent more than a month under judicial supervision, which prohibited him from engaging in any political activity.

The decision followed a complaint for “assault” filed by the president of the National Council of Human Rights, a government-related body.

An Algerian court sentenced Tabbou in November to a one-year suspended prison sentence for “inciting violence” and “damaging the image of the military.” A ruling in his appeal is expected on June 19.