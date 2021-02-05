Two Elko County men convicted of cockfighting charges

Jorge Ruiz was found guilty Friday of 10 counts of unlawful killing or maiming of an animal kept for companionship or pleasure, and 10 additional counts of possession of an animal with the intent to have it fight with another animal.

In addition to the drug and weapon charges, Ramirez-De La Torre was found guilty of 10 charges related to cockfighting.

Jorge Ruiz’s defense attorney, Karena Dunn, said drugs were found in and around outbuildings and trailer residences on his property, but not inside his home.

Ramirez-De La Torre’s lawyer, Gary Woodbury, said he worked as a caretaker on the property but there was no evidence he was involved in a cock-fighting operation. He said Ramirez-De La Torre feared for his life if he disobeyed leaders of the cartel.

“The fact is that he is a minor bit player in this, and if law enforcement would have pushed this a little bit, the world would have been a whole lot better because they could have got a level up on these cartels instead of trying to get a 34-year-old minor league player in prison for a very, very long time,” Woodbury said.

Deputy District Attorney Mark Mills pointed to law enforcement testimony that denied there was cartel involvement in Elko County.