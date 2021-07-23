Two members of Kentucky State University board resign

Paul Harnice also resigned from the school's board before Brown left, The State Journal reported. The Frankfort newspaper was the first to report on the regents' resignations. Harnice did not immediately respond to a phone call and an email on Friday from The Associated Press.

Harnice's resignation letter did not provide an apparent reason for his resignation, The State Journal reported.

“The purpose of this letter is to advise you that I have decided to resign from the Board of Regents of Kentucky State University effective immediately,” Harnice said. “It goes without saying that I wish the best to Kentucky State University, its employees and students going forward.”

Brown, who was KSU's president since 2017, spoke about his resignation in a podcast appearance posted this week. He insisted the school's financial issues were unrelated to his leadership.