Two more health systems mandate employee virus vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two of Michigan’s largest health systems are requiring all employees, volunteers and medical providers at their hospitals and other facilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Spectrum Health, a 14-hospital network in western Michigan, and eight-hospital Beaumont Health on the other side of the state announced the mandates Wednesday.
At least four hospital systems in the state now have announced the requirement.
Grand Rapids-based Spectrum has 31,000 employees. Beaumont is headquartered in Royal Oak and has more than 33,000 employees. They join the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and Livonia-based Trinity Health. About 70% of Spectrum's onsite staff are vaccinated, a spokesman said.
“We must do all we can to take care of each other and our community,” Spectrum president and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement that cited the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness in reducing the risk of hospitalization, death and long-haul symptoms. “Together, our actions will serve to save lives and shorten the impact of the pandemic — both clear benefits to the public good.”
Beaumont Health said its mandate will go into effect after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the current vaccines.
That approval is expected early this fall, Beaumont said, but added that if the positive coronavirus rate in surrounding communities begins to spike or if the health system experiences a fourth pandemic surge the mandate will begin sooner.
Team members who do not meet exemptions and refuse to get vaccinated will initially be suspended and those who “choose not to be vaccinated will no longer be allowed to work at Beaumont,” the health system said.
“We have a duty to protect our patients and our staff,” Beaumont Health Chief Executive John Fox said. “The vaccine is the only safe and effective way to truly protect against COVID-19.”
