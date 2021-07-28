Two more health systems mandate employee virus vaccinations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two of Michigan’s largest health systems are requiring all employees, volunteers and medical providers at their hospitals and other facilities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Spectrum Health, a 14-hospital network in western Michigan, and eight-hospital Beaumont Health on the other side of the state announced the mandates Wednesday.

At least four hospital systems in the state now have announced the requirement.

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum has 31,000 employees. Beaumont is headquartered in Royal Oak and has more than 33,000 employees. They join the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit and Livonia-based Trinity Health. About 70% of Spectrum's onsite staff are vaccinated, a spokesman said.

“We must do all we can to take care of each other and our community,” Spectrum president and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement that cited the coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness in reducing the risk of hospitalization, death and long-haul symptoms. “Together, our actions will serve to save lives and shorten the impact of the pandemic — both clear benefits to the public good.”

Beaumont Health said its mandate will go into effect after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration fully approves one or more of the current vaccines.