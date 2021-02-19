Two more Missouri men charged in Capitol insurrection

According to court documents, an anonymous tipster sent the FBI screenshots of a Facebook post Wilson made announcing he was one of the first people to enter the Capitol and that he had gone to the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Wilson acknowledged during an FBI interview that he had gone inside the Capitol, adding that he was a supporter of Trump and he wanted his “voice to be heard,” according to court records. But Wilson denied destroying any property while inside.

FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton said Wilson was being held by the U.S. Marshals Service and that she didn't know if he had an attorney yet.

Federal charging documents detailing the allegations against Reimler were not immediately released.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins followed the recommendation of federal prosecutors and released Reimler on his own recognizance. Reimler said his family was in the process of hiring an attorney for him. Cedar Hill is an unincorporated town about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.