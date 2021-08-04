U.S. Rep. Billy Long of Missouri announces 2022 Senate bid

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Long, 65, announced his Senate bid Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News. He joins a long list of GOP candidates seeking the 2022 nomination for the seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not seek a third term.

Other announced Republican candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained fame for pointing a gun at protesters who marched near his home in June 2020.

The decisions by Long and Hartzler carry some risk since both would be heavily favored to keep their seats in Congress if they ran again. Long was first elected to Congress in 2010. He has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.