U.S., rural Nevada town clash over 1905 irrigation canal

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Lawyers for the government and a rural Nevada town go before a U.S. judge Wednesday to argue over Fernley's lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Reclamation’s plan to renovate a 115-year-old earthen irrigation canal with changes that would eliminate leaking water residents long have used to fill their own domestic wells.

A judge denied Fernley’s bid last year to delay plans to line parts of the Truckee Canal 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno with concrete to make it safer after it burst in 2008, flooding nearly 600 homes.

In addition to guarding against another breach in the federal canal, renovations will reduce the loss of water that belongs to U.S. taxpayers, the government says.

Fernley says eliminating seepage through the canal's dirt floor will cause the aquifer to drop, imperiling its municipal water supply and causing 71% of domestic wells to fail.

It says it's been dependent on the leakage for a century.

“The bureau never raised any objections to Fernley’s lawful appropriation and use of the dedicated water recharge," the lawsuit said. “Now, after decades of reasonable reliance on the recharge water, and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment, the bureau wants to yank the rug and leave Fernley and its citizens high and dry."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0