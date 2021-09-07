 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Sen. Marshall endorses Schmidt in Kansas governor race
0 Comments
AP

U.S. Sen. Marshall endorses Schmidt in Kansas governor race

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall announced Tuesday that he was endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the Kansas governor's race.

Marshall had initially endorsed former Gov. Jeff Colyer, who dropped out of the race last week after announcing he had prostate cancer.

With Marshall's endorsement, Schmidt now is backed by nearly all GOP leaders in Kansas. The only exception is U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has a policy of not endorsing candidates in primaries.

Marshall said in a statement that Colyer's decision to leave the race will help the GOP avoid a costly primary battle and give the party more resources to defeat Kelly.

“Attorney General Derek Schmidt will be the man for the job and he has our full and complete endorsement and support,” Marshall said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find the Andromeda Galaxy in the night sky

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News