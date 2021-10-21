 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

U.S. Treasury outlines efforts to disclose climate risks

  • 0
U.S. Treasury outlines efforts to disclose climate risks

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with business leaders about the debt limit in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department on Thursday took the first step for financial markets to start pricing in the potential risks and costs from climate change, key to transforming the economics of reducing carbon emissions.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council — led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — has issued a 133-page report that outlines plans to measure the damage climate change could pose to the world economy. Also among the 10 voting members on the council are the heads of the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

By releasing the document 10 days before a United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, the Biden administration is telling the broader international community that it is putting together the policy architecture to address climate change and improve the resilience of the markets.

With the United States lagging behind the European Union and the United Kingdom in responding to climate change’s economic threats, the administration hoped to use the report to assert more leadership on the issue.

As recommended by the report, a special advisory committee would be established of scientists, Wall Street executives, business and labor leaders, environmentalists and others to help develop standards for monitoring the economic impacts of climate change .

People are also reading…

The report also advises identifying and filling gaps in data for assessing how climate change could threaten the economy, including the sharing of the data across the federal government and with international counterparts.

Companies and government agencies would also have new standards for public disclosures about the climate, a move designed to make it easier for the markets to appropriately weigh the impacts of climate change and the potential savings from reducing those impacts through renewable energy.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council was established in response to the 2007-2009 Great Recession, which was triggered by defaults on sub-prime mortgages. One key solution coming out of that downturn was to stress test banks to ensure they had the resources to survive a severe economic downturn. The council advises employing similar kinds of stress tests, called “scenario analysis” in the report, regarding climate change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

Protesters arrested after occupying Interior Dept. lobby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters held a sit-in Thursday at the Interior Department building in downtown Washington and clashed with police as they challenged fossil fuel projects and called for the declaration of a climate emergency. Multiple arrests were reported.

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

WASHINGTON (AP) — As traffic fatalities spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal agency in charge of auto safety is struggling with a growing backlog of safety rules ordered by Congress that are years overdue and could save thousands of lives.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “show the world who we are" in future contests with even higher stakes.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Day of the Dead dance group at Irving Elementary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News